GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes $6.97 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
