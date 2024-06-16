GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

