GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy
Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Duke Energy stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.