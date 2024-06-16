4,263 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 398,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,526,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,219 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,678,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $210.32 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

