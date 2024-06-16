GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $5.73 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,392 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.