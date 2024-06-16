GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $135.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

