GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.