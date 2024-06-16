GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IEV stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

