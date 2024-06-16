GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $5.68 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

