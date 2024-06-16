GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $9.24 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,953,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

