GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $8.38 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

