GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases Shares of 15,428 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

NYSE:SYK opened at $344.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

