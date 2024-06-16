Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Decreases By 15.9%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.11. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

