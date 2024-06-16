Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.
