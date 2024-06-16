Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

