Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,155,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 8,494,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,555.5 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of SNPTF opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.