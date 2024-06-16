Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,155,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 8,494,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,555.5 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of SNPTF opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

