Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Declines By 15.4%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sompo Stock Down 0.6 %
SMPNY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.54.
Sompo Company Profile
