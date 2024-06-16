Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTN. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:MNTN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.