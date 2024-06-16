Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 39.1 %

Mobix Labs stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22. Mobix Labs has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

