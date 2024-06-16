Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Mobix Labs Stock Down 39.1 %
Mobix Labs stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22. Mobix Labs has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
About Mobix Labs
