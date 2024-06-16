Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops By 15.7%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 408,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $26.40.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,187.19% and a negative return on equity of 382.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
