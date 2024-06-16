Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.19. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,267.31% and a negative net margin of 445.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenon Medical

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.