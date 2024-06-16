First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
RDVY stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
