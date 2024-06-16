First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 952,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 111.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 910,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 480,766 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 173,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

