Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,373,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 5,178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $27.96 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

