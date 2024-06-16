Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,576.0 days.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
