Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,576.0 days.

OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

