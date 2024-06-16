Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 45,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Novavax by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 129,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 108.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 240,514 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

