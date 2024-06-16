Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Decreases By 15.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,566,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 3,042,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,276.7 days.

Vonovia Trading Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $28.50 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

