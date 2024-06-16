BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $354,554.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,180,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 62,121 shares of company stock valued at $745,687 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 268,399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MPA opened at $12.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

