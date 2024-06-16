Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MXE opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

