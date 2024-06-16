Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
