Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

