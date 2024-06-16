New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

