Able Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.