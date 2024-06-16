Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $324,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS VLUE opened at $101.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.