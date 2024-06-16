GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes $727,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.66 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

