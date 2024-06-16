GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $557,000 in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.41% of iShares Global Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

