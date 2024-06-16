19,400 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,784,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 656,873 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 518,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,012,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

