5,683 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

