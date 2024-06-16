GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $295.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $296.94. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day moving average of $275.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

