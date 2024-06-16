GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 11,263 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 62.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 114.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

