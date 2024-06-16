Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VLO stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.