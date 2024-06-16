Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

