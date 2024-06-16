Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.13.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

