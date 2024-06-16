Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

AXDX stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

