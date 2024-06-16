Christopher Heery Sells 20,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44.

On Friday, March 22nd, Christopher Heery sold 41,365 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,902,995.70.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. Arcellx’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.