Jeff Dyke Sells 16,734 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,004,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 817,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,065,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,473,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.