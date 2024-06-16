Michelle D. Wilson Sells 65,829 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowlero Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BOWL opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bowlero by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

