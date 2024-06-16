Jane Gavan Sells 4,975 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total value of C$748,384.77.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.
Colliers International Group Increases Dividend
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
