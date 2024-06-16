Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 49,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309,296 shares in the company, valued at $49,834,607.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

Shares of CTRN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $185.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4,172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 40,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000.

Several analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

