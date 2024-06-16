Dominick Colangelo Sells 17,500 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,229.00 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 472,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 54.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

