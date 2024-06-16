Tali Notman Sells 34,748 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,984,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00.

JFrog Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in JFrog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $3,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in JFrog by 9.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in JFrog by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.