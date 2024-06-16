Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

