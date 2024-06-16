Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

